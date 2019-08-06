Dubuque County finishing up work on new road shop, office building

Dubuque County is finishing up construction on new buildings that will give county employees more space.

Dubuque County employees are almost ready to move into new office space. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

Crews have been working for more than a year on a new shop for county vehicles, as well as an office building.

The county office building was an old school building built in 1984. It houses the engineering, zoning and health employees. The county's road shop was built in 1976.

Dubuque County Engineer Anthony Bardgett says employees who work in the shop are looking forward to having more space.

"Of course in the main shop as well they're very crammed in there. When they're on top of each other working on trucks and trying to move parts and equipment out of there, you know it gets very tight in there," Bardgett said.

Everyone will be moved into the new buildings in three weeks. Then the county will tear down the old buildings and construct a parking lot.

This entire project is budgeted for just under $12 million.