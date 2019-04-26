Dubuque County farmer, emergency responder explain dangers of hauling anhydrous ammonia

Emergency responders spent about three hours at a scene in Dubuque County Friday morning monitoring a dangerous anhydrous ammonia leak. It happened on Olde Massey Road near the Mines of Spain off Highway 52.

Emergency responders were on scene for three hours at Olde Massey Road due to a truck carrying a tank of anhydrous ammonia going off the road, causing the tank to leak. (Allison Wong)

A tank carrying anhydrous went off the road and rolled over, causing the gas to leak. It's the second time it's happened in Dubuque County in the last two weeks.

Farmers use the gas to fertilize their fields. Dubuque County farmer Craig Recker says, "anhydrous is probably the preferred choice for the fact that it’s the least expensive and it’s the most stable in the ground.”

However, he admits it's not always the safest. "Anhydrous is as safe or as dangerous as you want it to be," he said.

It can be most dangerous when it's in transport. The trucks carrying it could tip over or get hit, releasing the gas into the atmosphere. When people are exposed to it, they can have trouble breathing or chest pains.

"It will suck the moisture out of everything," Recker explained. "So if you get it on your skin or your eyes, it’ll suck the moisture out right away."

Recker says trucks carrying the gas are supposed to follow safety guidelines.

"When you tow the stuff, you know they got a 35-mile maximum speed limit on that, usually when you see it being towed they use flashing lights on the truck and they also have the emergency vehicle lights going," Recker said.

However, accidents can still happen.

During Friday's incident in Dubuque County, Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Berger was monitoring the scene. “The hazmat team has set up some monitoring to make sure that the residents that are in the area are safe and that the fumes aren't getting into the toxic levels or causing any danger to the public," he said.

Crews didn't have to evacuate anyone from their homes. The driver of the truck, 27-year-old Austin Willenborg, was taken to the Mercy emergency room as a precaution. The Dubuque Sheriff's office says the accident remains under investigation with charges pending.

Recker says trucks will continue to transport this gas across the state for the next two weeks. He asks drivers to be careful.

He said, "if you see them going down the highway give them plenty of room, be cautious around them, just be aware of your surroundings.”