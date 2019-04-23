Dubuque County family says "dream" home renovation derailed by burglary

A Dubuque County woman says her family's plans for a dream home are derailed due to a burglary.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office said it's looking for suspects accused of taking thousands of dollars worth of high-end fixtures and furniture from a home that was being remodeled. The office says it happened on April 15th at a home on Freedom Ridge.

Lauren Peterson and her husband own the home. She said, "when we bought the home, that was like our forever home. And we had huge ideas and plans for this home."

The family of five had to move to Texas for a job opportunity, so they rented out the home. However, they made plans to move back to Dubuque this year and decided to renovate the home into exactly what they want it to be.

Captain Dale Snyder with the Dubuque County Sheriff's office says someone stole about $50,000 worth of furniture, appliances, and decorations from the home.

"Light fixtures, faucets, washer, dryer, computer, and furniture that were in the house were taken," Snyder said.

Peterson said she took the news hard.

"When I was a little girl, I had the wind knocked out of me one time. And there was panic, and I couldn’t breathe, and, you know just that feeling of trying to catch my breath," she said. "I felt the exact same way when I found out that this had happened.”

Even worse was telling her daughters what had happened.

She said, "to tell them that somebody had stolen them, and then go into that conversation with them, I think that was honestly the worst part for me as a mom.”

Snyder said he suspects the deed was done with a large truck or van. Investigators are looking into all leads, including surveillance video.

"We’re checking all of the video cameras and everything that is available to us through the city of Dubuque, checking with the neighbors, and interviewing any possible persons who may have some idea.," he said.

It's not unusual for construction sites to be burglarized, according to Snyder. However, he said this case is unusual.

"It’s very few times that they actually take faucets, light fixtures, and things that were taken in the matter," Snyder said. "That’s why I asked the Sheriff to publicize this because it’s unusual and the items taken are very unique.”

In the meantime, Peterson said she's moving on with the renovation. She thanks the investigators for their work and anyone who might come forward with information.

"We just hope that whoever did this is caught because, at this point, that’s what we care most about," she said.

If you have any information, the Sheriff's Office asks you to call 563-587-3856 or 563-589-4402.