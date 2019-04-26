Dubuque County emergency responders monitoring anhydrous ammonia leak

Crews in Dubuque County are working on a chemical leak near the Mines of Spain off Highway 52.

It's happening at 7152 Olde Massey Road where a trailer carrying anhydrous ammonia went off the road.

Dubuque County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Berger said the tank is leaking. The gas is dangerous, so people in nearby homes are taking cover.

Berger said the wind is keeping the gas away from homes.

Crews are monitoring the air and will notify residents if anything changes.

"The hazmat team has set up some air monitoring to make sure that the residents that are in the area are safe and that the fumes aren't getting into the toxic level or causing any danger to the public," Berger said.

Berger doesn't expect they will do an emergency evacuation. The road will likely be closed for a few hours.