Dubuque County campgrounds dealing with long-lasting impacts of river flooding

Counties in eastern Iowa continue to feel the effects of flooding. In Dubuque, public local campgrounds are just getting opened, which means revenue is down.

Dubuque County is still cleaning up Mud Lake Park from river flooding. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

Park Ranger Ryan Petty says the Conservation Department is estimating it's lost $75,000 this year.

"Based on our income that we’ve lost from camping revenue and along with all the repairs we’ve had to do," Petty explained.

Three of the county's eight campgrounds were affected by flooding, including Finley's Landing, Mud Lake, and Massey Marina. Finley's Landing and Mud Lake are up and running again, although Petty says there's still some lingering projects.

"We’ve had a lot of repairs to do," he said. "We had to repair a lot of the gravel sites, we had to put new gravel down, put new wood chips in playgrounds, and there’s just a long list of stuff we had to do.”

He added, "it’s a long process because a lot of it has to dry out before we can do anything with it.”

Parts of Massey Marina are currently underwater, according to Petty. He says the river starts to creep into the park once it hits 14 feet. Only about one-third of the camping sites are open right now.

The river isn't just affecting the county, but small businesses, too. Hawkeye Marina, which is right next to Mud Lake, says it's also lost business this year due to the river. The View restaurant and gas sales are down.

"The campers that are there, they come, and the locals and that, but nothing like we would have had if we had the boaters coming in by boat," owner A.J. Becker said.

However, now that campgrounds are opening and the river went down, Becker says people are coming back.

“We’re picking up now," he said. "The waters going back down and we’re starting to see the business improve a lot.”