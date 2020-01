The Dubuque County auditor will retire after her eighth term ends this year.

Denise Dolan announced this Tuesday night during the Dubuque County Democratic Central Committee.

Dolan first took the position in 1987, with voters electing her eight more times. When she retires at the end of this year, she'll have served as auditor for 33 years and be the longest-serving woman to be elected in Dubuque County.