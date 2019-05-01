Dubuque County Supervisors to create ordinance allowing ATV use on roads

In a 2-1 decision, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors have decided to move toward allowing all-terrain and utility vehicles on county roads, but with some stipulations.

ATV supporters sit at the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors' work session meeting on Tuesday, April 30. (Allison Wong)

The supervisors discussed the issue for more than an hour on Tuesday night before casting their votes. They highlighted safety concerns with allowing the vehicles on roads. Supervisor Ann McDonough pointed out that manufacturers warn against road use, along with the fact that Sheriff Joe Kennedy has opposed the ordinance.

Supervisors Jay Wickham and Dave Baker both said they respect Kennedy's position. Ultimately, they disagree with him.

Wickham and Baker both voted in favor of creating an ordinance, while McDonough voted against it. However, the ordinance won't be permanent.

"The direction was to have some type of allowance, a limited trial is my words, in order for ATV/UTV use in Dubuque County," Wickham said after the meeting.

That means the ordinance would expire after a certain amount of time. Wickham said, "whether it's a one-year, or a two-year, possibly a three-year extension which would go past our terms of office."

He believes this will offer another round of citizen input when the ordinance expires.

"Right now we live in Dubuque County, there's a ban and moratorium on ATV use. The next two years, we will have an allowance. How does that feel? Do the citizens like it? What’s the feedback we’re receiving," Wickham said.

The Supervisors set a two-month time period for crafting the ordinance. Baker said this will be good for the county.

"We're going to have a safe ordinance," he said. "We're going to get together and meet and it's going to allow family outings, family activity. We need more of that."

The decision excited the ATV supporters, who say this will boost the local economy in people buying gas, meals, and more at local stores.

Ron McCarthy said, "I think there was an awful lot of research and discussion, you know that has gone into this two-year process, and I feel that they made the right decision."

He believes the time trial will work out in ATV supporters' favor.

"We’ve got something to lose. If this trial goes bad, with people breaking the law, we have something to lose. So as an operator out there, if I see somebody that’s messing up and breaking the law, I’m going to turn that person in," McCarthy said.

The decision upset Katherine Caitlin, who was on the citizen advisory committee the Board formed to explore this issue. The group put together a 600-page document.



"These two guys (Baker and Wickham) had already made up their minds before they put together the citizen advisory committee, which I was a part of. We wasted our time over three holidays working really hard to put together evidence that they completely disregarded tonight," she said after the meeting.

Opponents, including Caitlin, believe the county will be liable if the ordinance is created.

"Yes, the county will be liable. I’m an attorney. I’m going to try every single lawsuit that comes forward for the accidents that are inevitably going to happen," Caitlin said.

Along with giving the ordinance an expiration date, Wickham and Baker also discussed exploring insurance and registration requirements as well as excluding certain county roads from use.