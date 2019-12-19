Dubuque County Supervisors tasking nonprofit with administering general assistance fund

A non-profit in Dubuque now has control of the county's general assistance program.

The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors met on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, to discuss its general assistance policy (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

The Board of Supervisors is having Resources Unite administer the program that helps people pay for rent, utilities, and burial.

Dubuque County Veterans Affairs used to handle the program. Supervisor Jay Wickham wanted those employees to focus on just veterans issues, and he figured an area nonprofit might be better suited to handle this fund.

This is something he wanted to do at least three years ago, Wickham said, but he didn't have the support from the other two people on the board. At the time, he wanted Operation New View to handle the fund. However, with that group's recent financial issues and losing the Headstart preschool program, Wickham turned to Resources Unite.

Wickham thinks this is a good fit because of RU's connections with other agencies. He also thinks the fund is better handled by a human service group rather than the Supervisors.

“As elected officials, we’re responsible for the entire budget of Dubuque County, 380 employees, close to $80 to $90 million in expenditures, and for us to dive into somebody’s personal life in three to five minutes and make a judgment that allows them to have their utilities paid for or part of their rent paid for, is probably not a good use of our time," Wickham said.

Josh Jasper, the Resources Unite Founder, was very interested in handling this program.

"The county supervisors, it's not their job to understand all the different organizations, and we're saying we think we can serve more people with less money," Jasper said.

RU's mission is to build relationships with people and connect them to area agencies. For each person who applies for county assistance, Jasper's employees will do an intake process with that person, learning what other issues or barriers they might be facing.

"We're not in the business of doling out bandaids," said Jasper. "We want to be able to help people long-term, so if a client comes in and needs help with rental assistance, okay maybe we can help you with that, but how do we build a relationship with you so that we can help you beyond that."

Supervisor Dave Baker says that's one of the main reasons he approved this arrangement.

"Somebody comes in [to the courthouse] and they’re asking for help and we’re sitting a couple of feet above them looking down on them. It’s not a good setting," he said. "A better setting is with a human service professional, which we're not, trying to help them, you know help them get out of the cycle of poverty so they're not coming back month after month."

However, some taxpayers took issue with how the Supervisors handled this process. The Board didn't send out requests for proposals to see if other nonprofits wanted the program.

Wickham and Baker argue that's common practice.

"There are over 30 nonprofits between the city of Dubuque and Dubuque County that have service agreements. Not one of those goes out to bid," Wickham said.

Baker said, "I asked at the meeting if it was required for us to go out for an RFP and the answer was no."

Wickham says he'd be open to other nonprofits, but none have reached out to him.

“It’s always open. I would encourage all of our nonprofits to engage with the county as they can," he said. "At this point, I haven’t received any feedback on any other entity that would be interested.”

Jasper says he was open to receiving an RFP.

“We were asked in the very beginning, 'what do you think about that, you know if it did go to RFP, would you be open to that?' And we said yes. You know if someone else thinks that they would be able to administer the program as well, we would be happy to submit a proposal and then the county supervisors could then decide," Jasper said.

Ultimately, though, he believes his agency is best suited to take this on. The county is paying him $30,000 and he used that money to hire a full-time program director. He has also spent time reading and revising the county's current general assistance policy, which hasn't been updated since 2014.

Jasper has suggested changes to the income guidelines and limits on benefit plans. According to the old policy, any person who receives benefits such as food stamps or disability would not qualify for assistance, according to Jasper. He advocated changing that.

"That’s simply not realistic for the audience that’s coming in, receiving any type of assistance," he said. "When you look at the people who in the past were getting support, they had to have been on some form of food stamps or maybe disability or social security. But discretion was used, and then they may have been approved.”

It was the Board that had to use discretion during the appeals process. Wickham says they were receiving a lot of appeals from Dubuque County citizens who had been denied. That's another reason Wickham says he wanted to privatize the program. He figures if people don't qualify for county assistance, Jasper will be able to point them to another area agency that can help.

"It’s a little increase in the budget, but we’re going to get better outcomes with the veterans' services and better outcomes with helping out poor and needy," Wickham said.

The county is contracted with RU until the end of this fiscal year. Wickham says the Board will review the contract and policy at that time and during budget meetings in March.