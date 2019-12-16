Dubuque County Supervisors revise general assistance policy

As the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is working on transitioning its general assistance program to a private non-profit, it's also revising the policy.

The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors met on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, to discuss its general assistance policy (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

In August, the supervisors chose to have Resources Unite administer the program. The Dubuque County Veteran's Affairs department previously had the program.

On Monday, the board worked on revising its policy which hasn't been updated in five years, according to Supervisor Jay Wickham. They discussed employment requirements, personal belongings, and the appeals process.

Wickham believes Resources Unite will be able to not only help people through the county's general assistance program but also connect them to other agencies.

"We can create a partnership and we can use their resources, and that's the name of the company or nonprofit, to be able to get people that are in poverty and in need to the various nonprofits in the community," Wickham said.

Wickham and Supervisor Dave Baker have received criticism for giving Resources Unite this program. However, Wickham says he thinks it's the right fit.

The County has about $100,000 available for this program which can go to rent, utilities, and burial assistance. It's paying Resources Unite $30,000 to administer the program.