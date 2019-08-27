Dubuque County Supervisors approve contract with NICC for ATV/UTV outreach, education

The Dubuque County Supervisors are preparing to open most roads to All Terrain (ATV) and Utility Vehicles (UTV).

People will soon be able to get off private trails and onto public roads once Dubuque County's ATV/UTV ordinance goes into effect, which could be as soon as September 4. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

On Monday night, they voted 2-1 to approve training and outreach to be done across the county. Supervisors Dave Baker and Jay Wickham voted in favor of a $30,000 contract with Northeast Iowa Community College to do ATV/UTV education and outreach.

The contract tasks NICC with doing outreach to inform people the ordinance is going into effect. Baker said they'll do a campaign through radio, print, and social media. Dan Neenan, with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), said they will also visit county high schools, even though the ordinance only allows people above the age of 18 to drive the vehicles.

Baker said that will be important because many high school students in the county will either ride the vehicles or drive them when they turn 18.

He thinks this approach will reach many people.

"This is a way of casting a wide net and getting the word out that, you know the ordinance will be rolled out," Baker said.

During Monday night's meeting, McDonough voted against the resolution, stating people could take an online course to learn about safety measures. Wickham argued it might be more impactful for people to learn from experts in-person.

The ATV/UTV ordinance could go into effect as soon as September 4.