Dubuque County Supervisors approve ATV/UTV ordinance, set public hearing

Monday night, the Dubuque County supervisors approved an ordinance allowing all-terrain vehicles on county roads, but that doesn't mean riders can go out on the roads just yet.

People ride their ATVs on private property in Dubuque County on Friday, March 2, 2018

The ordinance requires owners to equip their vehicles with headlights, taillights, and brake lights. A rearview mirror on at least one side of the vehicle is also required.

"We're going to require the six-foot orange flags on the ATV, and I think on the UTVs they have to go one foot above, and that's for visibility purposes," Supervisor Dave Barker said.

Drivers must be at least 18-years of age and have a valid driver's license and proof of insurance. Driving is only allowed from 5 a.m. to sunset.

"In the Fall and Winter, that's going to be before daylight, but with minimal traffic and it allows hunters to get out there," Baker said. "We went with sunset instead of 10 pm."

Before this law goes into effect, the Supervisors may hold up to three public hearings. One is scheduled for August 26 at 5:30 pm.