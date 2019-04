The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office said callers involved in a new phone scam are claiming they are from sheriff's department.

The scammers reportedly will say they are calling regarding a civil process which needs immediate attention. They ask people to call 563-235-3669 and they tell you to press extension number 2.

The sheriff's office is asking people to not respond to this call. And if they do call you, you are asked to call the sheriff's office.