Dubuque County Sheriff says he won't be involved in creating ATV ordinance

The Dubuque County Sheriff says he will not be involved in creating a new ATV ordinance.

People ride their ATVs on private property in Dubuque County on Friday, March 2, 2018

On April 30th, the board voted 2 to 1 in favor of creating an ordinance to allow all-terrain vehicles on county roads.

Supervisor Dave Baker says they want to make riding ATVs safe by requiring vehicle registration, insurance, and setting a minimum driving age of 16

The board is asking the county attorney, engineer, recorder and even the sheriff to be involved in drafting the ordinance, but Sheriff Joe Kennedy, who opposed this ordinance, says he won't help.

"That's their job, that's not my job," he said. "My job is to enforce the law, my job is not to write the law."

Baker says the ordinance could be written in two to three months.

The board is working to set dates for work sessions on the ordinance.