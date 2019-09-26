Dubuque County Library District offering hot spots, Chromebooks for checkout

An eastern Iowa organization is hoping to enhance internet access in rural areas.

The Dubuque County Library District now has hot spots and Chromebooks available for check out.

People can use hot spots to get internet access at home or on the go. The Chromebooks are laptops that the library says are great for completing homework or job searches.

Assistant Director Amanda Vazquez hopes this will help improve internet access for people all across Dubuque County.

"There's not always great internet coverage for people or great internet solutions for people at their homes, so these use a cellular data network and people can use our hot spots to connect their devices," she explained.

Vazquez said this could be a costly program due to the data plan. An organization called The Friends of the Dubuque County Library District received a grant from the McDonough Foundation to pay for the monthly data plans for one year.

There are 10 hot spots and 10 Chromebooks available for check out. People can pick them up at any of the five Dubuque County Library branches. The items can be checked out for up to one week at a time, and there is a late fee of $5 per day.