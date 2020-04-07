Dubuque County supervisors want local shelter-in-place order, but lack legal authority

The Dubuque Board of Supervisors is rethinking its idea of drafting a county-wide shelter in place after some comments from the county attorney.

Parks have been chained shut to stop people from playing at them in Dubuque during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo date: Tuesday, April 7, 2020 (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

A draft document submitted with the idea came to the attention of the board on Monday, April 6, 2020. However, Dubuque County Attorney CJ May stated that only Gov. Kim Reynolds could issue a shelter-in-place order.

Two of the three members have come forward saying they will not go against the county attorney.

Chairperson Dave Baker said he supports the governor but wishes police had more authority to issue citations instead of suggestions.

"That means we won't have a Dubuque County stay in place ordinance for now, but we can still encourage the Governor to take that extra step and give the law enforcement the opportunity," Baker said.

Baker said he will keep reminding the Governor that shelter in place is an option and will support her if she makes that decision.