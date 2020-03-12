Dubuque Co. officials: "Please practice social distancing"

Dubuque County officials and Dubuque city leaders are asking residents to consider ways they can practice social distancing to slow the spread of the COVID-19.

(MGN Image)

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been no cases of the virus reported in Dubuque County. But officials are taking proactive steps as the virus continues to spread.

“We’re encouraging all Dubuque County residents, especially our senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions, to think carefully about attending events and large gatherings,” said Dubuque County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dave Baker.

Social distancing measures are taken to restrict when and where people can gather to stop or slow the spread of infectious diseases. Social distancing measures can include limiting large groups of people coming together, including canceling events.

“The number one priority of local government is public safety and public health is public safety,” said Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol. “While government and healthcare have obvious roles in preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, so does the public. I encourage residents to think carefully about how they can make good decisions to help prevent the spread of the virus.”

The Dubuque County Health Department and City of Dubuque Health Services Department encourage residents to rely on information regarding COVID-19 from the IDPH and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention. They also recommend individual residents take these action steps:

•Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.

•Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

•Avoid close contact (at least 6 feet distance) with people who are sick or experiencing respiratory symptoms such as cough

•Stay home when you are sick.

•Cover your mouth with your upper arm or tissue when coughing or sneezing.

•Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

•Take social distancing measures. Restrict where and when you gather with others.