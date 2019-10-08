Dubuque City Council terminates agreement with Flexsteel to clean up its old property

The Flexsteel company in Dubuque has backed out of an agreement to give one of its properties to a local non-profit, which was part of a larger agreement to keep Flexsteel's headquarters in Dubuque.

Flexsteel's Jackson Street facility sits vacant on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

Back in September 2016, Flexsteel announced it planned to close its facility at 3400 Jackson Street due to the age of the building. Private and public sector leaders wanted to keep Flexsteel jobs in Dubuque, so they created a package to keep those jobs here.

Flexsteel received more than $10 million in incentives to build a new manufacturing facility in Dubuque's Industrial Park. In return, it would donate its Jackson Street facility to the non-profit Dubuque Initiatives. DI, the City of Dubuque, and Dubuque County committed to demolishing the buildings on the ground, while Flexsteel would have to clean-up the soil.

However, on Monday, the Dubuque City Council approved Flexsteel backing out of donating the Jackson St. property to DI. The concern is Flexsteel is backing out of this deal just months after saying it would cut employee costs and sell off properties after posting a $15 million loss. Backing out means Flexsteel is taking on a costly project to clean up this property by itself.

Flexsteel did not return calls from TV9 on Tuesday. DI Board President Doug Horstmann declined to comment.

City Council member and DI board member Brett Shaw hasn't heard from them either but said he's not worried.

"I don't have a great deal of concern about shifting the responsibility and ultimate ownership of the land over to them," Shaw said. "It's a significant undertaking and if they want to take it on, you know by all means."

In June, Flexsteel announced it would sell $45 to $55 million dollars worth of its properties. KCRG-TV9 also learned Flexsteel had laid off some employees in Dubuque, but it never heard back from the company to confirm the number of layoffs.

This does not impact promises Flexsteel made to employ at least 200 people at its new headquarters. In the end, taxpayers are saving about $3 million in clean-up costs, but it throws uncertainty on the future of Flexsteel's former home and raises more questions about the company's finances.