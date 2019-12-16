Dubuque City Council passes Roshek Building agreement, commits to creating parking

Monday night, the Dubuque City Council approved a development agreement with two major companies for the sale of the Roshek Building, which means the city will move ahead with spending $20 million to construct a new parking garage.

The Roshek Building in Dubuque is owned by Dubuque Initiatives. The nonprofit is selling the building to Heartland Financial and Cottingham & Butler. (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

Cottingham & Butler and Heartland Financial are committed to purchasing the building from Dubuque Initiatives. Those companies are agreeing to create 32 full-time jobs and invest millions in the building, but that deal is contingent on the city investing in parking.

Heartland Financial will move about 325 employees into the Roshek building from its current headquarters, while Cottingham & Butler plans to add another 200 to Roshek from its various office spaces around town. On top of that influx of employees to that area, C&B CEO David Becker also says his company is continuing to grow.

"Our plan suggests that by 2025 we think we can more than double our business, which means that we’re going to need another 1,000, 1,100 employees," Becker said in the city council chambers.

“We can perform as we’re talking about. We’ll buy that building by the end of this year. That’s pretty darn quick. No strings attached. We can do it and we will. The window is open, but it’s cold out there and you can’t keep the window open forever," Mike Coyle, Executive Vice President of Heartland Financial, said.

Coyle added, "We need that parking in order to go forward and if we don’t have the parking, we’re not going to go forward with the Roshek Building.”

Councilman Ric Jones agreed with the need for parking, stating it was already the city's plan to build a new structure in the next few years.

"We’ve got a project that we were going to do anyway, that we budgeted to do, that we’re being asked to bump up two years so that one of the most exciting redevelopments and partnerships that I've seen come along in this city in a long time can occur," Jones said.

However, councilman Brett Shaw disagreed and voted against the proposal. First, he questioned why the companies were pushing the council to make a decision before the end of the year. Second, he doubted the company's commitment to growth.

"The question is what is the city receiving for its $20 million investment. The answer is 32 jobs. Because that’s what’s penned in the development agreement," Shaw said. "So that quantifies to $625,000 per job that the city is investing for these 32 jobs. So we’ve been told and we heard about tonight the aggressive growth plans, but these plans aren’t reflected in that number.”

Instead of immediately committing to creating new parking, Shaw suggested an alternative.

"We the city, we need faith from the joint business partners that we will monitor our off-street parking availability, we’ll maximize our existing infrastructure, and that we will do all of this to meet our short interim needs and that if necessary, we will take action to build additional capacity to make sure that you as business partners and as partners to this city will be satisfied," Shaw said.

Ultimately, he said parking was his "walk away".

There were other alternatives presented to the council, too. Candace Eudaley-Loebach, former City of Dubuque Transportation Director, sent the council members an email outlining her suggestions. She urged the council to set up a cash-out program.

"Cash-out is a transportation mode-neutral benefit that provides every employee with a cash stipend to use on whichever form of transportation they choose," Eudaley-Loebach said. "They can purchase a space in a ramp or lot; carpool and share the cost of parking and save the rest of their stipend; purchase a bus pass; or bike or walk and save their stipend."

Eudaley-Loebach argued that the debt service on a $20 million loan for the parking ramp would amount to about $600,000 each year, and suggested the city could instead use that money for this program.

"The City could subsidize the cash-out program for 1,000 employees at $50 each/month for 5 years while the questions of if, when and where additional parking is needed can be answered," Eudaley-Loebach wrote.

Eudaley-Loebach also argued people could use that money to purchase underutilized parking space in the Five Flags or 5th Street Parking Ramp, effectively giving back the city its money.

Luis Del Toro voted against the agreement, saying it reminded him of the IBM deal. That company promised to create 1,300 jobs in Dubuque by 2011, which it did, but today it only has about 300 left.

“We put a lot of trust in that as well, you know, 1,300 jobs. It was supposed to be great for our community," he said.

Danny Sprank voiced his support for the project, stating the city has done more for less-established companies.

"Here we have [two] local businesses who clearly want to help us and stay and expand and to not help them is almost a slap in the face,” Sprank said.

The agreement passed with a 4-2 vote. Councilman Jake Rios was not at the council meeting. The city is still studying where it could build this parking garage.