Dubuque City Council member's resignation halted investigation into city manager, workplace culture

After a council member's resignation, a divided Dubuque City Council halted an impending investigation into the city's workplace culture.

Dubuque City Hall on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

Last week, KCRG-TV9 detailed a letter showing four city council members advocating to fire city manager Mike Van Milligen, citing issues with secrecy, threats, and workplace culture. More documents reveal that the council was on the cusp of doing something about this behavior, only to have progress stopped when Kate Larson resigned.

On August 19, 2019, Larson announced at the end of a council meeting that she had to resign due to a move for a job change. On August 23, her resignation became official. She resigned in August so her seat could get on the November ballot, but with a promise that she would be reappointed to serve until that vote. However, that promise was broken. With a split vote for Larson and former city council member Joyce Connors, the council left Larson's seat vacant.

That failed vote meant there was no longer a majority on the council willing to investigate the city manager.

The council held multiple closed session meetings in August to discuss and evaluate Van Milligen's job performance. Larson, Brett Shaw, Jake Rios, and Luis Del Toro wanted to fire Van Milligen, while Mayor Roy Buol, Ric Jones, and David Resnick opposed. Documents show the council came to compromise, deciding to hire an outside attorney to investigate the city's workplace culture. A letter from City Attorney Crenna Brumwell confirms the council was seeking proposals.

However, Larson's resignation came right before the council could vote on approving a firm for the investigation. With a split vote, nothing happened.

"Once Kate wasn’t there, and she wasn’t at the next meeting, we were given the opportunity to approve someone to look into this, and then because it was tied three to three, well then too bad so sad," Rios said.

Rios said the investigation was originally Resnick's idea and that everyone seemed to be on board. A recording of the August 26 closed session meeting proves Del Toro was frustrated by members changing their minds on the investigation.

"I think it's a slap in the face to the prior discussions that we've had and the other council members at this table that have felt we had an agreement and we felt we were on the right path," Del Toro said.

Jones voiced his clear opposition to the investigation.

"A council person left and the majority shifted. So I no longer have to negotiate ugly to stay away from disaster and I'm not going to," Jones said. "And I'm solidly in favor of stopping this thing right now and in my view, the city manager's evaluation is over like it should've been six weeks ago."

Mayor Buol was even more direct against the investigation.

"It was a God-send that Kate left. It was. Because what this would've done to the city, I would hold all of you responsible for the rest of your lives because this would be disastrous," Buol said in the closed session.

After last week's election, only one of the four council members who supported firing Van Milligen will still be on the council come January. That means, for now, it appears the city manager's job is safe, despite the complaints raised.

TV9 reached out to Buol and Resnick for comment but did not hear back. Jones said, "it is neither legal nor ethical for me to comment on discussions held in closed session or on personnel matters."