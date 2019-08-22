Dubuque City Council member's resignation effective Friday

Dubuque City Council member Kate Larson announced on Thursday that she would officially vacate her seat on Friday, August 23.

Larson first announced she was resigning from the council on Monday, August 19. She said her departure is due to a job change.

While she didn't give a specific date for her departure on Monday, she said she'd be able to serve on the council until the end of the year.

Larson released a statement saying she was leaving Friday, "In order to allow the city council more options to fill my vacancy.

She said options to fill her seat including selecting a new candidate by appointment or to add the 3rd Ward seat to the ballot for the November 5 election.

Larson said, "It brings me great joy to report that I've heard from several qualified potential candidates since announcing my departure."

The council has a work session on Monday, August 26 where they might be able to discuss the next steps, according to Larson.