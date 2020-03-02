Dubuque City Council awards Dream Center project funds

The Dubuque City Council voted earlier tonight to designate more than $200,000 to the Dream Center.

The Dubuque City Council holds a meeting on March 2nd, 2020. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

The center provides child care for nearly 200 families in the city. As of now, the center is not eligible for child care state funds because the facility needs updates. The Dream Center said the city funds should be enough to meet state standards.

It estimates it will get up to $800,000 dollars a year in state funding with the improvements made to their space.