Dubuque City Council approves agreement for Port development

The Dubuque City Council approved a $20 million development agreement for the Port of Dubuque.

The Port of Dubuque is in one of the city's Opportunity Zones. (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

Merge Urban Development is building a mixed-use complex that will have 187 apartment units. There will also be 23,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.

The city is giving Merge a nearly $500,000 land acquisition grant and 10 years of Tax Increment Financing.

The developer will be required to accept Housing Choice Vouchers, or Section 8, as well as create 10 new jobs.

The Port of Dubuque is in an Opportunity Zone, which is why the developer was drawn to doing this project.

Construction will begin next year.