Dubuque Chamber of Commerce to discuss impact of Illinois' marijuana laws

The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce will address the impacts Illinois' new law legalizing marijuana could have on businesses and organizations in the city.

Illinois legalized marijuana at the start of the new year and there have been concerns about the impact in Dubuque.

Police say recreational marijuana, including CBD, is still illegal in Iowa.

Chamber members, business owners and employers are invited to join today's panel discussion on the issue.

It starts this morning at 11:30 a.m. at Hotel Julien.