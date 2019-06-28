Dubuque Carnegie-Stout Library looks to add second location

A survey found a lot of people in Dubuque want the Carnegie Stout Library to add access to books and services on the west end of town.

Nearly half of Dubuquers asked said a second location is a good idea, but the extent of services offered is still up for debate.

Options could vary from a full-service library to a drop-off location.

Library director Susan Henricks said this desire for space is probably because of the distance from the library to the West End. "Perhaps they just don't get downtown very often if they're living and working on the other side of town and not getting downtown as often as they wish. They'd like to have library services but at a greater convenience."

While taxpayers want a new facility, there might not be support for paying for it. The survey found people prefer private fundraising or a public-private partnership.