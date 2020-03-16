Dubuque Archdiocese cancels all public masses, offering livestream

A major regional authority for Catholics is taking steps to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to church officials.

The Archdiocese of Dubuque announced on Monday, March 16, 2020, that it will be significantly restricting public gatherings starting on Thursday, March 19. It will be taking the following steps:

Public gatherings for mass are canceled. The Archbishop has dispensed Catholics in the Archdiocese from obligations to attend.

The Archbishop will offer a livestreamed mass each Sunday, Chrism Mass, and Rosary on Thursdays. Information about those events are available on their website.

Scheduled Confirmations are canceled, but will be rescheduled.

Funerals, weddings, and baptisms are still allowed, but should be limited to immediate family only or no more than 50 people.

One-on-one confession should be scheduled by appointment.

The restrictions are intended to help limit further cases of COVID-19 and will stay in effect until further notice.