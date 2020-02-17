Dubuque City Council propses property tax increase in 2021

The Dubuque City Council discussed a property tax increase for the fiscal year 2021.

City Council members listen to citizens on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Dubuque. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

The council is considering a 2.72% increase to residential property taxes.

The city would use that money for more public safety, more help for nonprofits, and to expand Dubuque's water and sanitary sewer system for better water quality among other projects.

The council plans to hold six special departmental meetings to discuss the 2021 budget plan before final approval.