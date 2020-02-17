Dubuque approves docking agreement with Viking USA

The City of Dubuque approved a docking agreement with Viking USA, establishing the Port of Dubuque as a destination port for the Mississippi River Cruise.

Citizens listen to council members go over the proposed dock installation for Viking Cruises in the Port of Dubuque on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Dubuque. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

The cruise will take travelers from New Orleans, Louisiana to St. Paul, Minnesota. Viking will take on half the cost of building the dock in Dubuque.

The city says the goal is to increase tourism and hopes to do so with the day stop in the city.

The first cruises that will stop in Dubuque are scheduled to set sail in June of 2022. Each cruise has luxury amenities and can fit up to 386 passengers.