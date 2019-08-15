Dubuque County jail to receive renovations

The Dubuque County Jail is looking to revamp its older side of the building, which dates back to 1974.

Bars in the Dubuque County jail are a main concern for the jails new renovation plans. (MAGGIE WEDLAKE/KCRG)

The renovations plan to increase the safety of both inmates and deputies working in the jail. The new design will remove the metal bars in the jail as well as look to create a special section for inmates with mental health issues.

The department is approaching the renovations in a way that will allow deputies to see inmates at all times.

Sheriff Kennedy says with the new design they are looking toward the future. "Our biggest concern is making sure that when we do this and if we are allowed to make these alterations to our jail that we do it right the first time and make this a facility that's going to be useful for Dubuque County for the next forty to fifty years."

Another main issue the renovations will fix is the booking room. The room falls between the old and new sections of the jail causing back up when they move inmates.