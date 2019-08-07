Drying up: Breakdown of weekly rainfall since April

The rainfall situation over most of eastern Iowa shifted dramatically from spring to summer. Cedar Rapids’ rainfall in April was 3.89”, which was 0.84” above normal. May had a whopping 7.99”, and that’s 3.84” above normal. In June, the tide began to turn. The 4.15” of rain, which was certainly respectable, was still 0.77” below normal. And in July, 2.21” of rain was 2.25” below normal.

Each week from April through June had at least three days with measurable rainfall, except for one. Since then, the number of days with rain hasn’t been quite as frequent, and the amounts lower.

Here’s the week-by-week breakdown of the amount of rain and how many days had rain:

March 31-April 6: 0.12” (three days)

April 7-13: 1.21” (four days)

April 14-20: 0.20” (one day)

April 21-27: 1.05” (three days)

April 28-May 4: 1.32” (four days)

May 5-11: 0.64” (five days)

May 12-18: 3.09” (four days)

May 19-25: 1.51” (three days)

May 26-June 1: 2.74” (three days)

June 2-8: 0.46” (three days)

June 9-15: 0.80” (three days)

June 16-22: 1.08” (three days)

June 23-29: 1.25” (four days)

June 30-July 6: 0.94” (three days)

July 7-13: 0.30” (two days)

July 14-20: 0.94” (three days)

July 21-27: 0.22” (one day)

July 28-August 3: 0.34” (two days)

Of course, different locations have had different rainfall patterns over that time. Click the links below to see data for those cities:

Dubuque

Iowa City

Waterloo