Dry weather to start of the week, turning wetter starting Wednesday

A gray sky hangs on throughout the afternoon, keeping highs in the lower 40s. Tuesday looks like a brighter day with a partly sunny sky and warmer temperatures in the upper 40s.

Rainfall totals later this week over a half-inch are likely, while the highest snow accumulation should stay north of Iowa.

After that, we have a couple of days of wet weather. Rain is likely on Wednesday and Thursday and we may even hear rumbles of thunder on Thursday. Rainfall totals of at least a half-inch to an inch are likely, which could cause some rivers to rise - something to watch. Light snow may linger into early Friday, but that does not look like much, if anything. We'll also have stronger winds Thursday and Friday.

The weather this weekend looks quiet, although perhaps a bit cool.