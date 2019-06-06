Dry weather going into the weekend

Great weather for the first part of June is ahead, not just the next few days but over the next week. This afternoon is going to be seasonably warm in the middle 80s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. It won't be quite as humid as the past couple of days, but you'll still catch some mugginess in the air.

Passing clouds move through our sky Thursday afternoon, but we'll avoid any rain.

The sky stays mostly clear tonight, and patchy fog is possible late as lows drop to around 60. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s. A light shower is possible Sunday, but most of the day will be dry with highs in the upper 70s. We'll keep highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s next week with some sunshine most days. There's a chance of showers on Wednesday, but those look light.