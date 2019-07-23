Dry weather continues

Plan on more of the same today with a sunny start. A scattering of clouds will occur again this afternoon, then dissipate toward early evening. Due to very light wind overnight and mostly clear sky, we may have a few patches of valley fog tomorrow morning. Otherwise, temperatures will be very similar and slowly warm through the week. By Friday and Saturday, highs should be well into the 80s.

Our next chance of rain is still way out there for later Sunday into Monday, however, moisture looks pretty marginal so amounts look light overall. This will be better known as we get closer.