Dry to begin the day, then showers and storms return

After a Saturday that should be mostly decent, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and some filtered sunshine, showers and storms develop by later in the afternoon.

A couple of these could be on the strong side, especially toward the south. To the north, more widespread rain and thunderstorms seems likely, especially during the overnight hours. Highs today reach the low to mid 70s and lows into the upper 50s.

Sunday looks cooler and breezy, with temperatures in the low 60s and scattered showers possible.Clouds look to hang around for Monday until late, when we finally should see a little clearing.

Temperatures slowly trend upward toward the end of the week, with the area still being influenced by an upper low that gets hung up in the southeast. Shower and storms chances return by Saturday.