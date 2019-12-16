Dry, seasonable weather to start the week

We'll be in and out of clouds today, although you'll probably find yourself in them more often than not. Highs will be in the upper 20s to around 30. Clouds break up some overnight, leading to a partly cloudy Tuesday. We'll start off in the middle teens with afternoon highs close to 30. Colder air briefly brushes past us Wednesday, dropping highs back into the middle 20s.

We quickly recover back into the lower 40s for Thursday. In fact, temperatures look relatively mild later this week and straight into next week. Highs Thursday through at least next Tuesday should be near or above 40 every single day. This is also a dry weather pattern. We're not seeing any chance of precipitation until at least Christmas Day at the earliest.