Dry on Thursday, active again going into the weekend

Showers will move past us early in the night, but a mostly cloudy sky remains. Patchy fog is possible closer to daybreak. Thursday starts in the upper 50s with afternoon highs in the middle 70s. There should be some peeks of sun, mainly in the morning through lunchtime. More clouds should return later in the day.

Thursday looks like a quiet, dry day with some sun coming through.

Periods of storms become likely Thursday night straight through Monday, but it's important to stress that there will be dry times, too - it won't rain that entire time. Because there's a lot of moisture coming in, heavy rain will be possible with any storms Friday through Sunday. Some of them may be strong, too.

Occasional showers and storms last into next week, but the details of when and where are unclear this far out.