CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Quiet weather continues tonight with lows in the 40s. There is a chance for some scattered showers and isolated storms Tuesday as highs jump into the upper 60s. Warmer weather is the theme for the week ahead. Highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s starting on Wednesday through Saturday. More active weather also moves in when the weather heats up with scattered showers and storms. Have a great night!
Dry night with shower chances Tuesday
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Mon 5:09 PM, May 13, 2019