Dry night ahead, Sunday's system misses to the east

Our weather will remain dry and quiet tonight as clouds slowly continue to increase.

On Sunday, plan on cloudy sky for the vast majority of us with a very slight chance of a rain or snow shower in our farthest southeast communities. It continues to look like this system will mainly line up from Burlington to the Quad Cities and points east. Look for the chill to continue one more day with highs in the 40s.

Monday, a turnaround will begin with highs into the 50s. Widespread 60s are likely on Tuesday, though with a warm front parked over the area, the chance for a few showers will be there.

As the week goes on, the rain chances will get higher and higher with showers and storms likely both Wednesday and Thursday. Given the rain around, look for cooler air to slowly take over, making Friday the coolest of next week as showers linger.