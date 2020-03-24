Dry for now, occasional showers start later Wednesday

Just like Monday, our sky remains gray Tuesday afternoon. However, it's not windy or rainy and highs will be near normal in the upper 40s. The next weather system brings a chance of showers later Wednesday afternoon into the evening, lasting through early Wednesday night. The best chance of getting at least a couple tenths of an inch of rain will be north of Highway 20. Milder highs in the 50s are likely before dropping back to the upper 40s to finish the week.

Rainfall forecast through Wednesday night.

Scattered showers are possible Thursday and Friday, too, but those look light if you get anything in your neighborhood. Widespread rain is more likely on Saturday, and it should turn windy as well. If you're looking for more sunshine and milder temperatures, it looks like early next week may be the time to look forward to.