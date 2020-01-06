Dry and quiet start to the week

From a winter weather standpoint, this week once again looks fairly quiet with a few small exceptions here and there. Plan on a slow increase in clouds today as a weak low pressure system and associated cold front approach from the west. Moisture is lacking on this, so only scattered non-accumulating flurries are possible tonight.

Plan on a brief shot of colder temperatures to arrive later tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. Parts of the area may have wind chills approaching zero during that time.

Then, we quickly warm with a system on Thursday. This system may cause a few frosty roads and areas of fog that morning. In terms of measurable precipitation, that one looks to stay as all rain and drizzle, with no snow anticipated. Plan on cooler and mainly quiet conditions by Friday. Have a great week!