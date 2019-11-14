CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- For a change, since November began, we are talking about highs getting close to normal with no major storms on the horizon. An area of high pressure keeps our Friday quiet. More clouds than sunshine are anticipated from the weekend through next week. This is very typical of November weather. Minor systems move through on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday bringing a chance for showers. Have a great night!
Dry and quiet into the weekend
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Thu 3:44 PM, Nov 14, 2019