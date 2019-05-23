Dry and comfortable today, storms return tonight

If you have things you need to get done outside, today is the day. The key difference between yesterday and today will be the lighter wind.

Late tonight, plan on the chance of showers and storms to increase and eventually become likely during the morning hours on Friday. We should get a break in the activity during the midday hours with the potential for re-development later in the day.

Depending on how warm we get, severe weather is possible and worth watching for Friday evening events. The risk of heavy rain will also accompany any storm that forms.

Going into the weekend, we'll probably have a few showers and storms to get out of here early Saturday morning with more development possible later Saturday into Saturday night.

This style of storm pattern will continue through Tuesday of next week.