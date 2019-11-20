Dry Wednesday, then wet and windy

Just like yesterday, this afternoon will have thick clouds farther east while more sun peeks through farther west. Under the clouds, highs stay in the middle 40s. Those who get sunshine ought to hit 50 or better. There will be a gusty southeast wind, though.

Rain takes over tonight, and a few rumbles of thunder are possible. After a brief dip, temperatures rise back to around 50 by daybreak. Rain ends in the morning with totals generally ranging from a half-inch to an inch. While the day starts mild, a cold front will sweep through by mid-morning, sending temperatures falling into the lower 40s by mid-afternoon. That'll also come with a strong northwest wind, adding an extra chill to the air.

Our weather will be fairly uneventful into the weekend. We are watching a potential system that may affect Thanksgiving travel in the Midwest Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.