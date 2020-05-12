Dry Tuesday, rain and storms return soon

While there are clouds in the sky today, they'll be thin enough to let some brightness shine through. Highs around 60 are warmer than yesterday, but still about ten degrees below normal.

Clouds do thicken on Wednesday before showers and storms develop. These continue right into Wednesday night and Thursday, winding down from north to south in the afternoon. The severe weather threat is quite low, although small hail is possible. It's the potential for locally heavy rain that we'll be watching, as some places could get near or over an inch. Since the weather has been dry overall, the ground can take on that kind of rain.

Temperatures edge closer to 70 later this week, but it's next week when the real warmer weather arrives. That's when highs should cross the 80-degree mark.