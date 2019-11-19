Dry Tuesday afternoon, areas of fog into Wednesday morning

Thick clouds are slowly clearing from west to east. The farther west you are, the more sun you'll have, while areas farther east will have to wait until the end of the day to get clearing, if it happens at all. Those with sun reach the upper 40s, while cloudy areas struggle to get past 40.

Watch for areas of fog late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon looks breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Rain and possibly a few thunderstorms will be likely Wednesday night, and most of the rain ought to wrap up by early Thursday afternoon. Rainfall looks to be around a half-inch. We'll have morning highs close to 50, then fall in the afternoon on a stiff northwest wind.

Our weather is quiet this weekend with seasonable highs in the lower to middle 40s.