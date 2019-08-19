Dry Monday, but storms arrive late overnight

Northern Iowa will get to have lots of blue sky this afternoon, while the southern half has clouds passing through. Regardless, we should see highs climb into the middle 80s with a fair amount of mugginess.

Severe weather outlook for late Monday overnight into early Tuesday morning.

We'll be watching to the west tonight as a batch of storms comes our way from there. These won't arrive until very late in the night, perhaps not until after 2 or 3 a.m. The highest chance will be south of Highway 20, and especially south of I-80. Some of these could produce gusty winds. Storms end in the morning, followed by a partly cloudy and very humid afternoon with highs in the middle 80s.

Nicer weather begins to move in Wednesday, and the most refreshing air is here Thursday and Friday. Once we get past Tuesday morning, we probably won't see rain again until maybe Sunday at the earliest.