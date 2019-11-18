Dry Monday afternoon, passing shower possible Monday night

A gray sky will hold temperatures to within a couple degrees of 40 this afternoon. At least the wind will be pretty light. We have a chance of a few light showers overnight, but if you get rain, it'll be minor. Temperatures should stay at or above freezing, so ice isn't a concern.

The theme of "more clouds than sun" continues tomorrow with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Temperatures continue to slowly come up to the middle 40s Wednesday.

A potent weather system moves across the Midwest Wednesday night into Thursday, but this one looks like it'll be a rain-maker here. Rainfall amounts of a half-inch will be possible. While Thursday starts mild, temperatures fall off as cooler air wraps in behind that system.