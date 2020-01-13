Dry Monday afternoon, another light wintry mix comes Monday night

Clouds remain in place this afternoon as temperatures rise to the lower 30s. They'll stay fairly steady overnight as a light wintry mix scoots through. Amounts look light, but do watch for slick roads where it does fall. Around an inch of snow may also fall in far northern Iowa. That system is out Tuesday morning as the sky gradually clears and highs get to the middle 30s.

Our next system brings a chance of freezing drizzle late Tuesday night, with most of the wintry mix coming during the day Wednesday. It'll be windy with highs near freezing.

We get another one-day break Thursday - although it'll be cold - before a larger weather system comes in Friday. This one also has us on the fine line of precipitation types. A wintry mix is likely, and even after it's moved away this weekend, it'll have brought down some cold air.