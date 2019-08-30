Dry Friday, scattered showers arrive Saturday

Unlike the past few days, we won't have the gusty afternoon winds today. We'll have filtered sun through a veil of clouds as highs reach the middle 70s. The weather stays quiet this evening for high school football with temperatures falling through the 60s.

Between the light showers on Saturday, the sky will be cloudy, keeping temperatures cool.

Saturday still looks to be a pretty gray day and a bit cool with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Scattered showers are likely, but they will be light. This will not be an all-day downpour - there will be quite a few dry hours in there, and again, what does fall won't be a lot.

We'll dry out for the rest of Labor Day Weekend with 70s on Sunday and highs around 80 Monday. Next week is on track for seasonable highs in the 70s to around 80.