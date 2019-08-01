Dry & seasonal weather continues

Quiet and comfortable weather continues across Eastern Iowa today. Plenty of sunshine in store for Thursday with highs in the low 80s.

Low humidity sticks with us over the next 48 hours before a slight uptick by the end of the weekend.

Highs stay in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

A small disturbance moves through Sunday that could cause a few light showers, otherwise, our best chance of rain looks to be Tuesday through Friday next week.

The Drought Monitor was updated today and more of Eastern Iowa are under that abnormally dry area, hopefully, the rain next week will help.