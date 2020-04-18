Dry & less windy end to the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Windy conditions will continue through the evening and die down through the overnight hours. Lows tonight drop into the low 40s.

Temperatures will be below average tomorrow into the mid-50s, but with a mix of sun and clouds, and lighter wind, it will be a beautiful day.

Temperatures jump back into the 60s for Monday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few sprinkles or light showers possible, but mostly a dry day.

Lots of sunshine for Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Once we get to Wednesday, a frontal system will move in Iowa and will linger around all the way through the weekend, bringing in multiple chances for rain and showers. No day looks to be a washout, but every day, Wednesday through Sunday has a chance for rain.

Highs in the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Low 60s through the weekend.

