Dry & less windy end to the weekend

Windy conditions will continue through the evening and die down through the overnight hours. Lows tonight drop into the low 40s.

Temperatures will be below average tomorrow into the mid-50s, but with a mix of sun and clouds, and lighter wind, it will be a beautiful day.

Temperatures jump back into the 60s for Monday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few sprinkles or light showers possible, but mostly a dry day.

Lots of sunshine for Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Once we get to Wednesday, a frontal system will move in Iowa and will linger around all the way through the weekend, bringing in multiple chances for rain and showers. No day looks to be a washout, but every day, Wednesday through Sunday has a chance for rain.

Highs in the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Low 60s through the weekend.

